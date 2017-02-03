Govt working to facilitate masses: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Federal Minister for States and

Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Lt Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch said

on Friday that the incumbent government was working to provide best

facilities to masses.

“Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had the priorities to provide

better services and facilities to the people as promised in its

manifesto, “ he stated while talking to a news channel.

He said the government was not only focusing on road

connectivity but also giving priority to other sectors including

health and education.

Appreciating the Karachi Hyderabad Motorway project, he said

the road infrastructure would help providing better facilities

to all segment of society. The minister said meaningful efforts were being made in social sector.

To a question, he said Pakistan Tehrik i Insaf had observed

that people expressed full confidence and support to the PML N in local bodies, Cantonment, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan elections due to the progress made in the country.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said people wanted to see development in their

areas.