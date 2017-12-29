Govt working to expand tax, road network in Gilgit-Baltistan: CM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 29 (APP):Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman on Friday said that present government was working to expand tax and road networks to benefit the people of the area.

A committee had been formed to bring the tax reforms, he said while talking to a news channel.

Anti-Corruption laws was also being implemented in G-B areas, he added.

About 15 to 20 lakh tourists had been visiting the Gilgit-Baltistan, due to peaceful environment restored by the

efforts of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government, he said.

To a question the CM G-B said that an amount of Rs 47,00,000 had been collected through withholding tax.

Appreciating the federal government initiatives, he said that besides Gilgit-Baltistan budget, the Center had also

provided 19 billion rupees for special projects and development of the area.

Two power projects of 100 mega watt and 80 mega watt capacity, costing 52 billion rupees would be completed through

China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, he said.

To another question Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman said that Gilgit-Skardu road was being completed with the cost of 35 billion rupees.

A regional grid station would also be built in near future, he said.

More than 100 billion rupees was being invested to link and expand road networks, he added.

He lauded the personal efforts of Nawaz Sharif, the leader of PML-N, for fulfilling the promise and uplifting the

areas of Gilgit-Baltistan.