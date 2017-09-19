ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry on Tuesday said the present government was working to
eliminate terrorism for maintaining permanent peace in the
country.
The government had launched many operations to restore peace, he said
talking to a private news channel.
“We had to launch Karachi operation and Radd ul Fasaad to
wipe out terrorism,” he said.
The civilians and Jawans of armed forces had given sacrifices
in war against terrorism, he added.
Some elements had been infilterating Pakistan from Afghanistan
for terrorist activities, he said.
To a question, he said masses had given decision in bye-
election of NA-120 and rejected all the conspiracies against PML-N, he added.
Govt working to eliminate terrorism: Tariq
ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP): Minister of State for Capital