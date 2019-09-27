Govt working on regulations to promote eco-tourism: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday

said that current government was taking multiple initiatives to promote eco-tourism across the country.

He said the government was also extensively working to finalize regulations to help preserve environment and ensure additional job opportunities for local communities.

” We are working with the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) government to formulate regulations that will help protect the environment and regulate tourism in the area”, he said while addressing World Tourism Day Seminar on ‘Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all’ organized by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).