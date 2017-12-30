Govt working on projects to facilitate masses: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Dec 30 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday said, mega development projects worth billions of rupees have been completed during the last four and a half years to provide relief to the people.

He said this while addressing a meeting through a video-link

at Model Town before his departure for Makkah Mukarma from Madina, says a handout issued here.

CM said common man was the focus of all development projects of the Punjab government and due to the uplift projects launched by the PML-N government the living standards of the common man have increased.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Punjab government has introduced the system of third party audit apart from the internal audit system and due to this mechanism instant and transparent utilisation of funds had been ensured.

The chief minister said the Punjab government has turned the direction of its resources to the poor and less developed areas, and special funds have been provided for the development of districts of the South Punjab.