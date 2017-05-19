Govt working on energy projects to meet growing demand: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Friday said that present government was working on many energy projects to meet growing demand in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), government after coming into power had taken initiatives and focused on energy projects.

He said that Sahiwal Coal power plant had started production while several other power plants would start generating electricity gradually.

He said that a target of 17,000 megawatt had been achieved in a record period of time.

To a question he said that scheduled loadshedding was going on across the country. He, however said that there was no loadshedding in the industrial sector.

The minister said that attention was not given in the past due to which, the country was facing loadshedding problem.

He said that several energy projects would be completed through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Khurram Dastagir said that a huge investment in the energy sector has been made under the CPEC projects.