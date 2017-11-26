Govt wants to resolve matter with protesters without delay: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said that the government wanted an early resolution of the issue being raised by the protesters holding a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange.

Those found responsible for amending the law pertaining to the Khatam-e-Nabuwat (finality of the Prophithood)

as per the report of the investigation committee headed by Raja Zafarul Haq would be punished, he said while talking

to a private channel.

The minister said he was personally not in favour of the operation against the sit-in protesters. However, the

local administration had taken action to clear Faizabad Interchange as per the court orders.

To a question, Ahsan Iqbal said the Director General of Rangers had been given the responsibility to look after the security matters of twin cities while the government would hold talks with the protesters.

“We have been making all-out efforts to resolve the matters with the protesters through dialogue, ” he

said. “We had also sought the assistance of Ulema and religious scholars.”

“We all are Muslims and strongly believe in Khatam-e-Nabuwat,” he said.

The minister said there were reports of death of six persons. All the deaths occurred due to attacks on

the houses and not during the operation, he added.

To another question, he denied giving any statement regarding Indian support to protesters.”

He urged the media to play a positive role and avoid publishing or airing news without verification.

It was the responsibility of everyone, including political parties, to help defuse the tension, he said.

Commenting on the mob attacks, Ahsan Iqbal alleged that the local leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had also incited the people of Narowal for attacking his house. The government, he added, condemned all types of

violence.

He appealed to the nation to celebrate the month of Rabiul Awal with peace, tranquility and religious fervour. He stressed need of creating harmony among the people belonging to all segments of society.

Replying to a question regarding disruption of social media, he said it was being misused by some people.

To another query, Ahsan Iqbal said the bill containing amendment regarding the finality of the Prophethood was finalized by a committee, including representatives of all the parliamentary parties, and was tabled in the parliament by the law minister, who had no other role.