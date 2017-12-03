Govt wanted to end Faizabad sit-in peacefully: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Sunday said the government had wanted to end the Faizabad sit-in peacefully

to defeat those intending to create sectarian issues in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said protesters of sit-in were fully equipped with weapons and tear gas shells and they were attacking on the houses of the area people.

While embarking on the journey from Lahore to hold the sit-in in Islamabad, he said, the protestors leaders had

made an agreement with the Punjab government that they would protest peacefully but they had violated it.

No new agreement was signed with the protesters in Lahore rather it was endorsement of the earlier agreement

reached with them, he added.

He said the country was facing a war-like situation as the whole nation would have to face it unitedly.

To a question, he said economic losses could be covered but the country’s image tarnished by the sit-in would

not be repaired.

Ahsan urged the media should play a positive role and follow its code of conduct.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would fight next general election on the basis of its five years performance and the people would vote for it for good governance.

He said some external forces were hatching conspiracies to halt China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but they would never succeed in their sinister designs.

Work on the CPEC projects was successfully underway as this project was the game changer for the people of the country, adding enemies of this mega project were doing continuously negative propaganda against it.

“Anti-CPEC forces wanted to disrupt peace in the country,” he said, adding despite many challenges, Pakistan was achieving economic progress.

He said operation Raddul Fasad was launched to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.