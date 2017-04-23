Govt utilizing resources for promoting education sector: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan says on Sunday that government was doing the best investment by spending its resources on promotion of education sector.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said the Punjab Education Endowment Fund was a revolutionary program through which two million deserving students were being benefited.

Under the program, educational expenses of private schools’ students were also being met in areas where no government school exists, he mentioned.