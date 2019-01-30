Govt utilizing all possible resources to make Pakistan digital country: Khalid Maqbool

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Tuesday said digital Pakistan was the mission of incumbent government and all possible resources were being utilized for that purpose.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 16th National Telecom All Pakistan Inter Regional Badminton Championship here at Pakistan Sports Complex, he said measures were being taken to introduce 5G technology in the country.