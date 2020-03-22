Govt utilizing all available sources for construction of water reserves: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that the government is utilizing all available resources for construction of new water reserves in the country.

In his message on the occasion of World Water Day being observed on Sunday, the minister said all out efforts were being made to bring improvement in water resources sector besides enhancing storage capacity, said a statement issued here.

He said efforts were also being made to improve water management system in the country with the collaboration of all the provinces.

He stressed the need for better management, conservation and storage of the precious resource of water.

He urged the people to play their role for preserving such a precious commodity.