Gov’t urged to take steps for improving livestock sector

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Small Traders on
Sunday highlighting the huge potential of livestock sector which is
progressing well said that the sector needs proper attention of the government.
Government should focus on improving the productivity of the
livestock sector which is comparatively low against the neighbouring
countries through meaningful steps, it said.
Agriculture sector that is one of the largest segments of the
economy but its production, especially that of sub-sector of
livestock is very little, said Patron Islamabad Chamber of Small
Traders Shahid Rasheed Butt.
In a statement issued here, he said that attention by the
government to poor dairy farmers can help multiply production of
milk, meat and hides to reduce prices at home and earn foreign
exchange through exports.
“Pakistan is the fifth largest producer of milk in the world
but production of milk per animal is dismally low which can be
improved by using modern techniques”, he added.
Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Pakistan can easily become a
leading producer and exporter of milk and meat which require some
small steps which will also boost the troubled leather sector.
Dairy and livestock is an important sub-sector of agriculture
which continue to register growth of 3 to 4 percent per annum.
“We are exporting live animals to many countries while the gap
between demand and supply is increasing which is contributing to
price hike calling for immediate steps by the authorities”, he
added.
