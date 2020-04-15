Govt trying to reach out most deserving population during corona virus lockdown: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nausheen Hamid Wednesday said that incumbent government was focusing on reaching out to the most deserving segments of the population during Coronavirus lockdown.

The continuation of partial lockdown is a good decision of the government because it proved effective in containing the spread of Covid-19, she said while speaking to Radio Pakistan.

She said the number of corona virus suspected patients have been decreased due to government’s timely preventive measures and right policy adding, she said certain industries would also be opened to revive the economic activities in the country.

Nausheen Hamid said, it is responsibility and national duty of the citizens to inform the authorities about the suspected corona affected patient.

It is an opportunity to stay at home and spend time with loves ones, she said, and appealed to the general public to follow the instructions and health advisories properly and spend memorable time with their families.