Govt trying to introduce uniform syllabus across country: Shafqat Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said the government was trying to introduce a uniform syllabus in public and private institutions across the country.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the government wanted to implement uniform education system in consultation with the provinces.

He said the government was going to hold a conference in which it would be decided which language should be adopted for primary education in the country.

Shafqat Mehmood said uniform syllabus for primary education could be implemented in months to come.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition did not have the capacity to create hurdles for the government in running affairs because people were well aware about their politics, adding both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) were responsible for fragile economy and current inflation as they had done massive corruption during their government tenures.

He said the government would never compromise on corruption.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution and it was working without any political interference, he added.

The education minister said the government would take on board opposition on every national issue in the larger interest of the country, adding it had contacted with opposition over the passing of bills in the parliament.

He said Maryam Nawaz was convicted and could not go abroad.

Replying to another query about the killing of a journalist, he said an independent investigation should be held against the brutal killing of journalist Aziz Mamon.