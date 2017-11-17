Govt trying to improve PIA, Steel Mills: Bosan

MULTAN, Nov 17 (APP):Federal Minister for Food, Security & Research Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan said on Friday the incumbent government was trying its level best to improve Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Steel Mills.
Talking to the media after inaugurating executive
passport office here, the minister said that matters
of PIA were not satisfactory and only few people were
responsible for it.
He said that two million extra cotton bales were
produced this year as compare to last year. Bosan said
that Pakistan was facing 15 percent water shortage
which could be met by Punjab and Sindh altogether.
Replying a question, he said, “We have not imported
tomato and onion from India which benefited farmers of
Sindh and Balochistan provinces”.
He said that onions were being sold at a very cheap
price in Sindh for last four days.
To another question, he said that support price of
wheat in 2007 was Rs 400 per mound while it rose to
Rs 1300 in 2013.
Bosan said the country was not facing food scarcity,
adding that surplus stock was available.
