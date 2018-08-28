Govt trying to engage Afghanistan for signing water treaty

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP):The government of Pakistan is continuously trying to engage government of

Afghanistan into dialogue for a possible water treaty in future or at least to

develop mechanism for sharing of information between the countries.

In response to a question of Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini in the Senate, in a written

response on Tuesday, the government told that the sharing of information between

the two countries will include knowledge about the future impacts on the flows

from Afghanistan but so far government of Afghanistan is non-responsive to the

initiative by government of Pakistan.

The government of Afghanistan has reconstructed the hydro power projects destroyed

during the war including Kama and some other hydroelectric plants, therefore,

till to date there is no impact on the inflows in the common rivers with

Afghanistan. However, there are certain new projects in the pipeline as per

information gathered from different sources. After the completion of the new

projects there will be certainly some impact on the water inflows in the common

rivers.

An Afghanistan Cell has been established in the office of Pakistan Commissioner

for Indus Water which collects data through different sources and is monitoring

inflows on the common rivers with Afghanistan.