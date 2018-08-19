Govt to work for country’s progress: Zubaida

ISLAMABAD, Aug 19 (APP):Nominated Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would work for the progress and development of the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to PTV, she said the government would strengthen national institutions and stabilise economy by taking concrete steps as Imran Khan wanted to see Pakistan as a strong and prosperous country.

She said the federal government would pay special attention to Balochistan and took steps to remove the sense of deprivation among its people. Public problems could be resolved with joint efforts, she added.

Zubaida Jalal said the PTI government would strive to alleviate poverty from the country and for the purpose it would create new jobs opportunities with special focus on the youth.