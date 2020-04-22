Govt to take strict action against corrupt, lethargic officials: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday warned that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not tolerate corruption in any state institution including power sector and a strict action would be taken against the corrupt elements.

Talking to private news channel , Senator Shibli said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan totally believed in transparency across the board and decided to present all the inquiries and investigations before the nation to root out corruption from the country.

Talking about Independent Power Producers(IPPs) , he explained that IPPs were selling electricity on higher rates and ultimately the masses have to bear the burden as the average prices increase as a result.

IPPs have become a noose around our necks because of past corrupt people who made these amendments in 2004 which was totally disadvantage for our economy and nation’s bright future, he added.

While reiterating the government’s stance toward ensuring transparency, he said those whose irregularities burdened the poor people will not be spared anymore.

He said government had forms a commission of inquiry to conduct forensic audit of IPPs and government would take these inquiries to a logical conclusion by bringing all the culprits to justice.

Senator said IPPs were earning an unbelievable annual profits by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) due to wrong agreements in the past.

Replying a Question, he said the Prime Minister has rightly mentioned that Poverty is the bigger challenge than covid-19, adding, it is very difficult time for Pakistan because we are faced with an unprecedented situation .

The government is heading towards the right direction as far as economy and people’s health is concerned, he mentioned.

Our economy is not favorable and we cannot afford closure of industry for long span of time, he added.

It is also appreciable step to engage religious scholars in government’s efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus, he added.