Govt to take legal action against 32 “Benami” companies of Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Tuesday said the government would take legal action against 32 “Benami” companies of Co-Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Zardari.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here, the PM’s special assistant said action would be taken against “Benami” properties as per law of the country and the money recovered from such “Benami” properties and companies would be deposited to the national exchequer.

Both made it clear that the government would continue taking action against money laundering, “Benami” properties, companies and trade-based Benami besides making recovery of the same.

They added that Prime Minister Imran Khan would now receive briefing on this matter on fortnightly and monthly basis.