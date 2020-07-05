Govt to take decision for opening tourism by Mid July: Zulfi

ISLAMABAD, Jul 05 (APP):Special Assistant to PM for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari on Sunday said the decision to open tourism activities will be taken by Mid of July.

Talking to a private tv channel program, he said in the current situation, we could not take steps for opening domestic & foreign tourism because of coronavirus threat that may create trouble for tourists & domestic people of the area.

He said the work was in progress to build three-star & four-star hotels to facilitate the local & foreign tourists planning to visit this beautiful part of the region.

About PTDC restructuring, he said the reforms would be made to bring improvement & efficiency in the national institutions. He said, we have offered golden shake hands to employees of PTDC.

To a question of Roosevelt hotel, he said that the government was not going to sale out its assets.