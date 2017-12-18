Govt to strengthen research capacity in climate change: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Minister of Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan Monday said that the government would strengthen Pakistan’s research capacity in climate change.

“We will raise Global Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC) Centre to international standards so Pakistan can take benefit from international expertise and other countries to benefit from our experience and knowledge” he said while addressing three-Day International Science-Policy Conference on Climate Change.

He further said that during the regime of present government , Pakistan took a number of important steps towards climate friendly development including ratification of Paris agreement, passing of climate change act, international sustainable development agenda had been adopted as our national agenda, passing of National Forest Policy by the Council of Common Interests.

He also highlighted that Green Pakistan program had been initiated to preserve forestry and wildlife in Pakistan and Astola Island had been declared as Marine Protected Area.

He said that a proposal for the capacity building of Global Change Impact Centre had been approved.

The total budget of the proposal was Rs 791 million, out of which Rs.60 millions had already been released.

He also highlighted that a total of 300 abstracts of papers were received for the conference, of which 140 were selected for presentation.

“These will provide valuable input for other researchers as well as government officials, NGO’s think tanks and faculty members and students. We have also taken other actions besides the conference including inviting high quality organized training workshops and provided guidance for future research. Some of them are present at the conference, and are willing to enter into long term relationship with the center.”

He further informed the ministry had started discussions with universities, through Higher Education Commission and with provinces to start research and educational programs on climate change. Steps were being taken to establish provincial climate change centers as well, he added.