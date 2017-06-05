Govt to start Montessori classes in 70 public schools of ICT

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (APP): Capital Administration and Development

Division (CADD) has all set to launch Montessori classes this year

in more 70 public schools of the Islamabad Capital Territory

(ICT) under Prime Minster Education Reforms Programme.

This programme would be launched with the help of private

sector schools and NGO’s who are specialized in early childhood

education, said Parliamentary Secretary for CADD Maiza Hameed on

Tuesday.

“We have already established Montessori sections in 66 schools

with the help of private schools and NGOs, where 1,460 students are

enrolled in all 66 Montessori sections” she said.

Due to untiring efforts of Maryam Nawaz, the Prime Minister

Education Reforms Programme (PMERM) was working successfully, she

lauded.

Maiza said the communities are also providing some support to

the programme in terms of generating finances for the learning

resource.

Some partner organizations have not only provided the

furniture for the Montessori sections, but also took care of the

soft board and learning resources.

She said that different strategies were being adopted to

fulfil the shortage of teachers as last year we did get teachers on

contract for the schools.

Maiza told this subscribe that for the month of April and May

of current year, the partners will provide teachers, adding that

from August when the schools would reopen “we have an option to get

them from Prime Minister’s Internship Programme”.

If the quality of interns are not up to the mark, we may get

contractual teachers on board (re-designation of existing posts),

she added.

The provision of furniture, teacher and all learning resource

is the obligation of government as per the MOU signed with private

schools, NGO’s but partners have come forward in supporting us in

all these spheres as well.

It is pertinent to note that initially, the Montessori classes

had been started at five schools while in the last year it was

piloted in 11 public schools working under Federal Directorate of

Education (FDE).