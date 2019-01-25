Govt to revive national & cultural festivals in the country: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was going to revive the cultural and traditional festivals of the country to boost the tourism industry.

The government was introducing a new visa policy to attract a large number of tourist from across the world in Pakistan and added the step would be proved to be a game changer of Pakistan Tourism, the minister said while talking to a private news channel.