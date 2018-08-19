Govt. to re-introduce merit based policy in civil service: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Regarding the role of civil servants in running the government affairs and accomplishment of its policies, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday hinted that the PTI-led government would re-introduce the merit policy.

During his maiden address to the nation, he regretted that the political interferences and lack of merit policy had impinged upon the functioning of civil service, which was once regarded as the backbone of the country.

The prime minister said the civil service required reformation and assured that there would be no interference from the PTI government.

The honest and dedicated people would be accorded due respect and protection no matter whatsoever they had the political affiliations, he added.

He reiterated that the ordinary man should be treated equally in the society and given the due rights.

He referred to Right to Public Service Act of KP, where bonuses were announced for the departments who delivered on time whereas the others, who failed to achieve the targets, were penalized.

The prime minister said the local government system introduced in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PK) had transferred powers to the grassroots level and the same would now be implemented across the country.

The prime minister said his government was keen and committed to bring about police reforms in other provinces with the help of respective provincial governments just like the PTI-led government had introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the PTI registered triumph in the general election in KP due to the reason that its government had made the police force to function on professional lines. He credited former inspector general of police Nasir Durrani for making the reforms feasible in the province.

He said Durrani had agreed to accept an advisory role for bringing about the much needed reforms in the Punjab police. The federal government would also work with the Sindh government in that regard.