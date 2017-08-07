Govt to provide foolproof security to Nawaz’s rally: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Monday

said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would provide

foolproof security to the rally of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif from Islamabad to Lahore.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was decided in the

consultative meeting of party leaders that Nawaz Sharif would travel to

Lahore via Grand Truck (GT).

The minister said travelling to GT road did not mean that Nawaz

Sharif wanted to put pressure on anyone.

No corruption was proved against Ex-Prime Minister in Panama Papers,

he added.

He said all national institutions were working under the present

government effectively. The country’s enemies were hatching conspiracies to

destablise the development and progress, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief

Imran Khan had introduced the politics of agitation and chaos in the

country.

He said the concerned authorities should take notice of Sheikh Rasheed

irresponsible statement and termed Sheikh Rasheed as a self-made spokesman of the institutions.