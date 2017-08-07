ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Monday
said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government would provide
foolproof security to the rally of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif from Islamabad to Lahore.
Talking to a private news channel, he said it was decided in the
consultative meeting of party leaders that Nawaz Sharif would travel to
Lahore via Grand Truck (GT).
The minister said travelling to GT road did not mean that Nawaz
Sharif wanted to put pressure on anyone.
No corruption was proved against Ex-Prime Minister in Panama Papers,
he added.
He said all national institutions were working under the present
government effectively. The country’s enemies were hatching conspiracies to
destablise the development and progress, he added.
Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief
Imran Khan had introduced the politics of agitation and chaos in the
country.
He said the concerned authorities should take notice of Sheikh Rasheed
irresponsible statement and termed Sheikh Rasheed as a self-made spokesman of the institutions.
Govt to provide foolproof security to Nawaz’s rally: Ahsan
ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Monday