Govt to provide all incentives to investors in construction sector: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that government would provide all possible facilities and incentives to investors in construction sector for promotion of construction industry and economic activities in the country.

Chairing a high level meeting about various schemes in the federal capital under the New Pakistan Housing Project, the prime minister said New Pakistan Housing Project was the biggest housing scheme of the present government, which would not only help complete shortage of housing units but would also boost economic activities in the country.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing about usage of government land in an effective way under the proposed housing scheme and construction of high-rise buildings in the federal capital for commercial and residential use.