Govt to plant 150 mln trees in three months: PM’s advisor

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would plant 150 million trees in the next three months.
He said it was the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan to make the country clean and green by planting maximum trees adding the government was fulfilling its promise of making Pakistan clean and green.
