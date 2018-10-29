Gov’t to plant 1 mln trees in Gwadar to make it environmentally healthier, green city: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Acting President and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Monday said the government was mulling over planting one million trees in Gwadar city to make it environmentally healthier and green city.

Talking to media in Gwadar, after attending the inauguration ceremony of Asian Parliamentary Assembly Committee on Political Affairs, he said he had talked to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Azam Khan Swati regarding plantation of one million trees in Gwadar and in reply he took the responsibility to implement the project, a press release received here said.

He said in order to provide higher education to local students, a state-of-the-art Comsats university campus was being established in Gwadar.

He said projects in Gwadar area were being executing on priority.

Similarly, he said the supply of clean drinking water to Gwadar city had also been increased from 0.5 million gallon per day to 2.5 million gallon per day.

He said holding of meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s special committee in Gwadar would help in promoting local as well as foreign investment in the area.

He also proposed to hold such types of meetings in other far flung areas of the country as well to convey a message abroad that Pakistan was a safe country with respect to investment.