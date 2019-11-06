Govt to only accept ‘legitimate demands’ of JUI-F chief : Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar reiterated that the government’s resolve to find a way out from the political stalemate caused by the sit-in being staged by the Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Talking to Private news channel, Usman Dar made it clear that PTI government would not accept any unconstitutional and undemocratic demands of opposition but they are ready to accept legitimate demands of JUI-F chief.

The Prime minister’s resignation demand would never be acceptable at any cost, he added.

He said peaceful protest was constitutional right of every political party and urged JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to disclose his legal demands before the government for their solutions.

He said the Azadi protesters wanted to create unrest and chaos but the Imran Khan’s government was trying to clear the city with peaceful salutations.

He hoped people in Azadi March would go back soon to their native areas peacefully, adding, they would offer their Jumma prayers in their hometown mosques as Mulana understood the situation and knew well about his undemocratic demands.

Dar said politics of chaos is not in the interest of the country, adding, all democratic issues should be dealt with in a democratic way.

He said committees of the government and the opposition had been working with coordination and hoped that they would take up the matter in an effective manner.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government did not want politics of confrontation with opposition, but it could not compromise on the basic principle of the party, elimination of corruption.

Replying a query, he said it was not the appropriate time for the march and the government was fighting the Kashmir case at the international forums and the sit-in had diverted world’s focus from the decades old issue.

He said the government did not want clash with the opposition over the sit-in and expressed confidence that consensus would be developed over the issue soon.

He said Mulana Fazal should stop making befool public through his speeches as people are more aware what previous governments and Mulana do in their past regimes.