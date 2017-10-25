Govt to make Pakistan loadshedding free country: Abid Sher

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):State Minister for Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali on Wednesday said the PML-N government would make Pakistan load-shedding free before the end of its constitutional tenure.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of 220-KV Grid Station

costing Rs 1,966 million in Gujrat, he said that people had

to face load-shedding of 18 hours in a day in 2013 but the

situation had now completely changed.

He said the PML-N government had added 7,500 megawatt

electricity in the system, however 660 megawatt electricity

from Port Qasim would also be included till November 15.

Appreciating the measures taken by the National Transmission

and Dispatch Company (NTDC) for ongoing projects of transmission

lines and grid stations, Abid Sher Ali announced a bonus equal

to one month salary for NTDC employees.

He said that Nandipur power project would also supply

525 megawatt electricity under Combine Cycle to national grid

station, adding that Neelam-Jhehlum project was launched in

Pervez Musharraf’s era which had not generated a single

megawatt till former president Asif Ali Zardari’s regime.

Abid Sher Ali said that load-shedding had been ended in

industries, adding that 12,000 megawatt electricity would be

added to the national grid till March next year.

The transmission systems was also further updated to

ensure uninterrupted supply of newly generated electricity

in the country, he said and added that 90 percent work of

Neelam-Jhehlum transmission line had been completed. The

project would add 250 megawatt electricity till March 2018,

however more 965 megawatt electricity would be added to

the national grid through the project till June 2018,

he maintained.

The work on Diamir-Bhasha Dam has been initiated, he said

and added that Central Asia South Asia (CASA)-1000 agreement

has been signed and the transmission work would soon be started.

The PML-N government completed the projects transparently

to facilitate the people, he said and added that no one could

prove corruption of a single rupee in these electricity projects.

The minister said the PML-N was working hard to serve the

people of the country, whereas former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

himself had monitored the development projects to ensure

transparency and progress, he maintained.

Abid Sher Ali said that other political parties were

afraid of the PML-N as it was popular among the masses due

to its development-oriented policies. The PML-N government

has brought an investment of Rs 152 billion in the country,

he added.

He said the PML-N would win the general elections 2018

as it worked to serve the people by setting up a number of

development projects to put the country on way to progress

and prosperity.

He said that there was huge corruption in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(KPK) projects and six ministers of KPK government were sacked

on corruption charges.