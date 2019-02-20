Govt to launch technical training programs soon: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the government would soon launch training programs in collaboration with China.Addressing the 22nd meeting of the National Training Board held here, he said China is ready to provide support in technical training sector. Many projects regarding skills development are underway, he added.

On this occasion, the minister was also briefed about the issues being faced by the National Training Bureau (NTB).