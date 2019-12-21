Govt to introduce policy soon for accessibility of disables: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the government would initiate a special programme soon for facilitating and enhancing accessibility of people with special abilities in educational institutions.

Talking to APP, he said, “We need to play a leadership role and it is government’s responsibility to facilitate special children in transforming their lives”.

Shafqat Mahmood hoped that all public sector educational institutions would be made inclusive and accessible for special children. He also urged private sector universities to make alteration in their infrastructure to provide more and more opportunities to specially-challenged students.

The minister said that they have yet to acquire more milestones, as a uniform policy for disable citizens is under consideration and be implemented sooner. He said that special children need our attention as they are unparalleled part of our society. The present government has identified the need and has launched a programmme in that regard, he expressed.

However, sources from HEC told APP that a total of 600 electric wheelchairs would be distributed in three years duration in all regions of the country. Initially, 208 electric wheelchairs were to be distributed among university students who had applied under the scheme in the year 2018 and were recommended by the evaluation committees of the public sector universities and HEC’s steering committee.