ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government, in order to ensure welfare of masses, would introduce such a system under which local bodies’ representatives would be empowered and be answerable to the people.
He expressed these views while talking to Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Multan division.
Govt to introduce new local bodies system for welfare of masses: PM
