Govt to improve structure of Quetta-Taftaan-Zahedan railway track: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that concrete steps would be taken by the present government to improve the structure of Quetta-Taftaan-Zahedan railway track.
During meeting with Ambassador of Iran Mehdi Hoonardost here, the minister said that Pakistan Railways would get benefit from Iranian Railway’s expertise and committees of technical experts would be established soon in this regard.
