Govt to implement court orders regarding arrest of Nawaz: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information and Law Affairs, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Tuesday said that the government would implement the court orders regarding arrest of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, on their arrival from London at Lahore airport on July 13.

The government would provide support to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), in arresting Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said all steps would be taken to maintain law and order in and around the airport. If anyone tried to hinder the arrest then action would be taken against him according to the law, he added.

As per the court orders, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would not be allowed to go outside the airport premises, the minister said.