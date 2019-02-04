Govt to hold roadshows in targeted countries for Pakistan Banao Certificate

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The Government of Pakistan, in a bid to bring direct investment home to strengthen country’s foreign reserves, will kick off roadshows in various countries within a couple of weeks.

“The campaign, to be initiated from Great Britain will also cover Europe and Gulf countries, is aimed at convincing overseas Pakistanis buy ‘Pakistan Banao Certificates’, (PBC) which is a US dollar denominated retail instrument for expats offering attractive incentives,” said Special Assistant to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfikar Bukhari in an exclusive chat with APP.