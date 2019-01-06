Govt to get academic land vacated from illegal occupation at any cost: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Afridi Sunday said the government would get academic land vacated from illegal occupation at any cost and not allow anyone to take law in his hand.

Talking to media persons about the ongoing operation against encroachment of Quaid–i-Azam University (QAU)’s land, outside the university, the state minister said the government would ensure accountability of all according to the law.

Emphasizing on the importance of academic institutions in educating the nations, he said university is the place where nations get education and training and excel in their lives.

Unfortunately, over 200 acres government land was encroached since many years, which was supposed to be utilized for academic purposes, he lamented.

Shehryar Afridi said he has no personal grudge for anyone and will continue his efforts to implement rule of law.

Appreciating the efforts of teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and District Administration in carrying out operation against illegal occupation of QAU land, he said all the departments are playing active role against encroachments.

Meanwhile Secretary General QAU Alumni Association, Murtaza Noor said drive against illegal occupation of QAU land will help restore the dignity of the universities.

He said QAU is imparting education to over 12,000 students belonging from all over the country including Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. This university is like a mini Pakistan, he added.

He said it was our longstanding demand to get the university’s land vacated and now removal of encroachments will help boost the academic activities of the university and moral of its students.