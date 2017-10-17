Govt. to formulate a framework to help the special people: Tariq

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday stressed for need of formulating a framework to help the special people, particularly visually impaired persons.

While addressing the event “International White Cane Safety Day” organized by Directorate General of Special Education Minister said, special people not just deserve attention of their fellow citizens but also a positive behavior.

Minister said they are not disabled people rather they are people with special abilities, through our positive behavior we have to make them feel that the special children are as important as other members of the society.

He said government is taking serious measures for the education, training and rehabilitation of special children.

He further said that in addition to the current budget, a sum of Rs.100 million will be spent on the welfare and rehabilitation of special persons till the next December. In addition to this an amount of Rs. 10million will be spent on the up gradation of the buildings and provision of other facilities of special education centers.

Tariq said that all the initiatives taken by CADD for the schools of Federal Directorate of Education are being replicated for the institutions of special education to ensure equality.

He urged the political leaders to put aside political difference and take steps towards betterment and strengthening of the system.

Children performed tableaus and sang national songs that captivated the audience.

White Cane Safety Day is celebrated to acknowledge blind and visually impaired people’s achievements across the globe on October 15 every year.