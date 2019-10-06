Govt to foil JUI-F agenda of plunging country into instability: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, Oct 06 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was bent upon turning the country into a battlefield, but the government would foil their agenda of plunging the country into instability.

Talking to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry at his residence here, he said the nation had also rejected their agenda.

The governor was optimistic that the democratic political parties would not support the JUI-F in its misadventures.

Current political situation in the country, administrative measures and performance of various sectors came under discussion during the meeting.