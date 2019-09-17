Govt to focus on diversification of export products: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment

Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday underlined that the current government was focusing on the iversification of export products through policy intervention by providing technical and financial support.

Adviser to PM on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood said this in meeting with delegation from the honey producers and exporters.

Pakistan is home to some of the most diverse flora and fauna and produces 20 types of honey due to its varied ecological and climatic conditions, said a press release issued by Ministry of Commerce.