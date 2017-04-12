Govt to facilitate poor in housing sector: PM

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said in view of growing urbanization, the government would facilitate the low income groups in housing sector.

Chairing the meeting of federal cabinet here at the PM’s Office, the Prime Minister said as urbanization was at a rapid pace in the country due to development activities, there was a need to cater to the demands in housing sector.

Minister for Planning, Reform and Development Dr Ahsan Iqbal gave a detailed presentation on the subject and showed various housing models for low and middle income population groups.

The Minister for Planning also apprised the Prime Minister about the issues related to housing sector including governance and finance, connectivity and planning, land and housing, resilience to natural disasters and effects of climate change.