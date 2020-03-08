Govt to facilitate film, cinema industry: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Mar 08 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Sunday the government was committed to facilitate film and cinema industry in the country to nurture healthy entertainment culture.

She was talking to the representatives of Pakistan Film Producers Association and Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association here.

Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Durrani, Director General, Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications and Chairman Central Board of Film Censors also attended the meeting.

Matters relating to the implementation and review of National Film Policy 2018 came under discussion.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan emphasized that the prime minister had directed that proposals for facilitating film and cinema industry may be prepared so that relaxations and concessions approved under the existing film policy could be effectively implemented.

She also mentioned that the government intended to remove overlapping in the film censorship process, wherein every film has to pass thrice through the censor process, by giving more powers to the Central Board.

She said as this matter involved consultation with provinces, the prime minister had desired that this proposal may be discussed at the level of Council of Common Interest.

Akbar Durrani assured the participants that the Information Ministry wanted to fully implement the current film policy and invited suggestions and recommendations from film associations to further improve it.

He said film producers would be encouraged and facilitated in shooting their films at picturesque locations in various parts of the country.

The meeting decided that a three-member committee would soon be formed to give its recommendations for improving the 2018 Film Policy.

The committee would comprise members from the associations of film producers, film distributors as well as film exhibitors.

Participants of the meeting included office bearers of Pakistan Film Producers Association led by Chairman Shaikh Amjad Rasheed and Pakistan Film Exhibitors Association led by Chairman Zoraiz Lashari.