Govt to extend equal chances of development across province: CM

RAJANPUR, Feb 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said that the government will extend equal chances of development to all parts of the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Sehat Insaf Card in Seraiki at Rajanpur on Friday, the CM said that Rs 96,000 per person’s health had been spent in Lahore, while only Rs 4,000 were spent per head in Rajanpur district in the previous government’s tenure, adding that they would now spend equally on everyone.

Buzdar said that the government was determined to develop south Punjab. Announcing health initiatives for the district, he said that they would make Rajanpur a model district as far as provision of health facilities were concerned.

He said that a mother and child healthcare hospital would be built in the district soon.