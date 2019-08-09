Govt to explore new markets for local honey exports:Razak

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and production and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said the government had evolved comprehensive strategy for exploring new markets for export of local honey.

The adviser underlined that the current government was focusing on the diversification of export products through policy intervention by providing technical and financial support to the honey exporters in Pakistan.

While a delegation from the honey producers and exporters called adviser to prime minister on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood,said a press release issued by Ministry of commerce here.

The adviser said that Pakistan’s honey exports were $ 6.9 million in 2018 and its major export destinations were Saudi Arabia (70.6 %), United Arab Emirates (15.1%) and Kuwait (6.3%).