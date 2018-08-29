Govt to expedite seminary reforms, told Senate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar
Awan Wednesday said government was committed to expedite seminary reforms to ensure
equal rights to the students of Madaris.
He told Senate, that the National Counter Terrorism Authority
(NACTA) along with relevent departments had already started the
process of registration of seminaries, however some seminaries were
not willing to register themselves.
As many as 689 seminaries had been registered in FATA while 179
seminaries had also been registered in other areas of the country, he added.
Awan said government was responsible to bring change in lives of students of
seminaries and provided them equal rights in education and job
opportunities aiming to bring them in mainstream.
He said our vision of change was to provide equal rights to every
person of the country without any discrimination.
He said the process of registration of seminaries was
continued and rest would also be registered in 90 days.
Speaking on a point of order, Leader of the House in Senate,
Shibli Faraz vowed finalizing cyber crime bill soon.
Responding to questions of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani and Senator
Nauman Wazir, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr.
Babar Awan said, FIA had the capacity but there was a need to enhance
it further.
Cyber Crime wing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had so far
registered 388 cases, he said adding that as result of these cases,
350 accused persons were arrested, of which there were 65 convictions
and 45 acquittals and a fine amounting of Rs 12.72 million had been
imposed by the courts.