Govt to expedite seminary reforms, told Senate

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar

Awan Wednesday said government was committed to expedite seminary reforms to ensure

equal rights to the students of Madaris.

He told Senate, that the National Counter Terrorism Authority

(NACTA) along with relevent departments had already started the

process of registration of seminaries, however some seminaries were

not willing to register themselves.

As many as 689 seminaries had been registered in FATA while 179

seminaries had also been registered in other areas of the country, he added.

Awan said government was responsible to bring change in lives of students of

seminaries and provided them equal rights in education and job

opportunities aiming to bring them in mainstream.

He said our vision of change was to provide equal rights to every

person of the country without any discrimination.

He said the process of registration of seminaries was

continued and rest would also be registered in 90 days.

Speaking on a point of order, Leader of the House in Senate,

Shibli Faraz vowed finalizing cyber crime bill soon.

Responding to questions of Senator Agha Shahzaib Durrani and Senator

Nauman Wazir, Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr.

Babar Awan said, FIA had the capacity but there was a need to enhance

it further.

Cyber Crime wing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had so far

registered 388 cases, he said adding that as result of these cases,

350 accused persons were arrested, of which there were 65 convictions

and 45 acquittals and a fine amounting of Rs 12.72 million had been

imposed by the courts.