Govt to establish CPEC Authority to speed up work on projects

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP):Reiterating government’s resolve of no compromising on development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar said the government would soon establish CPEC Authority to speed up work on projects under it.

The authority would help strengthen country’s endeavors to achieve the set economic targets and enhance regional connectivity, Khusro said while addressing a press conference along with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Asiq Awan.

He said the required legal framework would be prepared for the purpose as soon as possible. “We would soon come up with bill so that the CPEC authority is established as soon as possible,” he added.