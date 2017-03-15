Govt to ensure uninterrupted LNG supplies to avoid power crisis: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural

Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said the government had instructed the ministry to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies to WAPDA, HUBCO and KAPCO to avoid power crisis in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly during question hour session, he said that ministry of Water and Power could not make timely payments to PSO against supplies which resulted in considerable accumulation of receivable against these entities.

The ministry Petroleum has been regularly following up the matter with ministry of Finance and Ministry of Water and Power for settlement of circular debt.

Giving the details of circular debt since 2013, he said the total receivable amount from 2013-17 was Rs 272.3 billion.

He said the government was providing gas connections to domestic consumers uninterrupted on merit basis.

Currently the Pakistan was not importing Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Iran due to international sanctions adding LNG was being imported from Qatar for last one year.

Sometimes, he said the consumers have to face a little shortage of gas due to gas supply to factories and industries.

He informed the lower house that presently around 5 million consumers were using LNG in the country.

Replying to a question, he said that SNGPL has reported that

total 31 cases of long service line measuring 1”dia. x 2000 meters and 16 combing cases measuring 1”dia. x 3908 meters & 2” dia. X 3380 meters have been laid down during the year 2015-16 in Mardan.

He said that the processing of long service line and combing cases has been carried out solely on the basis of maturity of applications as per turn/merit of each case as per company’s Policy.