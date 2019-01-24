LAHORE, Jan 24 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said reforms in police system and other sectors of society were a need of the hour and it was imperative to introduce comprehensive reforms in police system to mould it according to aspirations of people.
“Public trust in the police will be restored through sustained reforms,” he added.
Govt to ensure supremacy of law, says CM Buzdar
LAHORE, Jan 24 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said reforms in police system and other sectors of society were a need of the hour and it was imperative to introduce comprehensive reforms in police system to mould it according to aspirations of people.