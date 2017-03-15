Govt to ensure removal of blasphemous material from Facebook: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, March 15 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Wednesday said the government was determined to use

every option to remove blasphemous material from Facebook and other social media websites.

He said they were hopeful that the Facebook management would

respect the religious sentiments of 200 million people of Pakistan and millions of other users, and extend its complete cooperation.

The Interior Minister directed the FIA authorities to get help

from intelligence institutions for identifying the elements involved in the spread of blasphemous material on social media.

He stated this while presiding over a high level meeting in

connection with the ongoing investigations of FIA against the blasphemous material and directions of the Prime Minister on this matter.

The FIA officials told that in light of the recent decision

and order of the Supreme Court, a formal request had been made to the Facebook management for getting information and a response from it was awaited.

It was stated in the meeting that according to the instructions

of the Interior Minister, a senior officer at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington was given the responsibility to speed up efforts to get required information from Facebook management under the Right to Information.

On the directive of the Interior Minister, the FIA had asked

Interpol to identify the Facebook pages which were spreading hate against the religion, and committing grave crimes under the Interpol law.

Besides that, services of prominent lawyer Farrukh Kareem were

also hired to contest the case in international courts so that it could be made legally binding on Facebook that it should not become a tool for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims in the name of freedom of expression and it was also ensured that such material was effectively stopped from spreading.

FIA officials told that so far 11 persons had been identified

in connection with the uploading and publication of the blasphemous material and the process of their investigation had started.

The FIA officials told that help of Interpol was also taken

for investigation from some persons.

Secretary Interior, National Coordinator NACTA and senior

officials of PTA and FIA attended the meeting.