ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani Friday said that the government had fulfilled its promise of ensuring standard healthcare services for poor people in rural areas with launch of Sehat Insaf card scheme in Rajanpur.In a statement, the minister said that 213,000 families in Rajanpur would get free medical treatment from this Sehat Insaf Card scheme.